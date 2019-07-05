HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — One student is dead and eight others were injured following a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said two shooters walked into the campus’ high school at South Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive at around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday and opened fire on their classmates in “two separate locations.” The agency initially said both suspects were male, but Wednesday morning said the second suspect is a juvenile female.

The Douglas County coroner has not released the identity of the student who died, however, the family of Kendrick Castillo, 18, confirmed to NBC News that he was the student who was killed.

Kendrick Castillo was killed at STEM Highlands Ranch School on Tuesday his family told NBC News.

The school does not have metal detectors and it was not assigned a school resource officer, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspects were armed with at least two handguns, Spurlock said on Wednesday. Under Colorado law, neither of the suspects is old enough to purchase a handgun.

In wake of the shooting, hundreds of parents flooded a nearby recreation center to reunite with their children, who were led out of the school and loaded into buses. Some of them were as young as kindergarten age.

"This is a terrible event," Spurlock said. "This is something that no one wants to have happen in their community ... and we will get to the bottom of it to figure out how and what has occurred."

The victims

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the youngest victim in the shooting is 15 years old. All eight of the patients who were hospitalized are students at the school, Spurlock said. Three patients remained in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Littleton Adventist Hospital confirmed that it received five patients. Two of them remain at the hospital as of Wednesday morning, one in serious condition and one in fair. Three were discharged Tuesday, according to spokesperson Wendy Forbes.

Children’s Hospital Colorado said it received a victim at its South Campus location who was treated and released, a hospital spokesperson told 9NEWS.

Sky Ridge Medical Center said it treated two juvenile patients. One of those patients was discharged and one remains hospitalized in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Douglas County coroner has not released the identity of the student who died, however, the family of Kendrick Castillo, 18, confirmed to NBC News that he was the student killed during the shooting.

The identities of the surviving victims have not yet been released.

The shooting and the suspects

Spurlock said as soon as gunfire rang out in the suburban Denver school, administrators called the dispatch center. Deputies arrived amid continuing shooting two minutes later and found the two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Deputies took both suspects into custody separately. Sheriff Spurlock said Wednesday morning that no gunfire was exchanged between deputies and the suspects. No members of law enforcement were injured.

"I have to believe that the quick response of the officers that got inside that school helped save lives," he said.

One of the suspects is under 18 years old and legally a juvenile.

The other is 18-year-old Devon Erickson, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, who does not have a criminal history outside of a Feb. 13, 2018 ticket in Douglas County for careless driving. He's due in court for his first hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is not yet known when the female suspect will appear in court.

Investigators were expected to search a black Honda Civic in the school parking lot and a home in the 1900 block of Mountain Maple Avenue on Tuesday evening.

According to Douglas County property records, this home is owned by James and Stephanie Erickson. It was cordoned off on Tuesday night with yellow crime scene tape and had a large police presence outside.

In a news conference, Spurlock declined to go into detail about the suspects, citing the ongoing criminal investigation. He said he doesn’t have any evidence that the suspects were already on the radar of law enforcement.

The school

STEM School Highlands Ranch is a K-12 charter academy focused on science, technology, engineering and math education in the Douglas County School District. It was founded in 2011 and has grown to more than 1,850 students, according to the school’s website.

Spurlock said the campus does not have a dedicated school resource officer, and instead contracted out its security.

Class will be canceled at the campus throughout the end of the week. All other Douglas County schools will be open with heightened security.

A Crisis Support Center will be available at St. Andrew United Methodist Church starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

STEM School Highlands Ranch is located at 8773 S. Ridgeline Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

