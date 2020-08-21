1 teen shot, another grazed at Majestic Gardens Apartments in Macon

The release says a 16-year-old was shot in the chest with birdshot pellets and his 19-year-old brother was grazed by a bullet in the arm.

MACON, Ga. — Two teens are injured after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Thursday.

That's according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the Majestic Gardens Apartments at 2560 Rocky Creek Road.

The release says 16-year-old Jamorea Clark was shot in the chest with birdshot pellets from a shotgun and his 19-year-old brother, D’aquarius, was grazed in the arm.

The sheriff's office says someone who was at the apartment complex shot them, but they don't know who it is.

D’aquarius was treated and released at the scene. An ambulance took Jamorea to Navicent where he was treated for minor injuries and he was released around 3:30 a.m.