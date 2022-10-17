10 arrested after reckless driving spree across two metro Atlanta cities

Their rampage stretched across two cities; South Fulton and Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Ten people were taken to jail after a reckless driving rampage across parts of the metro.

South Fulton Police said the suspects also damaged one of their patrol cars while an officer was inside.

Police said the officer initially responded to a call about drivers performing stunts and doing donuts on Camp Creek Parkway late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

They said someone jumped on the hood of the car, while another attacked it with a speed limit sign. In addition, they said the suspects shot fireworks at the officer, who was not seriously hurt.

Police then said people from that same group drove into the City of Atlanta, trying to flee from officers.

Eventually Atlanta Police arrested 10 people total and impounded some cars.

South Fulton Police said they're working with APD to see if any of those arrested are responsible for attacking their officer.