Shooting grazes 10-month-old baby at Atlanta home in apparent drive-by, police say

ATLANTA — A 10-month-old baby was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired at a southeast Atlanta home Sunday evening, police said.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a home along Fairland Drive SE in response to an aggravated assault call. When they got there, police said a woman told officers that her home had been shot up. They then found her 10-month-old son who had been grazed by a bullet on his ear.

The mom, the 10-month-old and her other children were outside the house when police said a suspect drove by the home and began shooting. They said the baby, nor anyone else, sustained any life-threatening injuries.

It is not known if police have identified a suspect responsible for the shooting.

The shooting happened across from Browns Mill Golf Course.