Relieving themselves with buckets, children unable to shower for months | State files complaint against parents following deadly Gwinnett house fire

The child's 15-year-old sibling is accused of murder after allegedly setting the fire.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Allegations of abuse and neglect against children were raised in court on Monday after a little girl died in a house fire and her 15-year-old brother is accused of starting it.

Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a house fire before 5 a.m. on Easter Sunday. As the flames grew, there was one adult and four kids inside the home, fire authorities said.

Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is trying to place the three other kids who lived in the house in protective custody, accusing the parents of neglect and abuse. The agency said the kids have not been able to go outside the home for years.

In court documents, DFCS states it believes the other three children are in danger. The agency claims they haven’t been in school for years and hadn’t showered in months -- and the allegations don’t stop there.

“I haven’t seen her for a long time cause they locked themselves in the house because of coronavirus," the grandfather of the 10-year-old killed said. He said he lives less than two miles away from his son and his family in Loganville.

Documents add the children have not been in school in years and as the home has no sewage system, the children were using buckets to relieve themselves.

The new allegations were revealed during a protective custody hearing Monday afternoon. Complaints filed through the agency state this is likely to happen again if the children aren’t removed.

“She was a cute little girl, blond hair blue eyes, she was sweet,” the grandfather said about his granddaughter who died in the house fire.

Her 15-year-old brother is now accused of felony murder and malicious murder for allegedly setting the fire that caused her death. Authorities said a first-degree arson charge is pending.

“It’s hard to believe; I can’t even believe it really until I see it,” the grandfather said.