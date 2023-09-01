10-year-old boy shot and killed at Milledgeville home on Monday morning

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A child was shot and killed in Milledgeville on Monday morning, according to Major Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed inside his home on Harrisburg Road just around 1:30 a.m.
Someone walked up and opened fire on the home. A number of the shots hit the house and killed the 10-year-old that was in his bed.
Crime scene investigators are still gathering evidence at the home. Other detectives are following several leads. The GBI has been called in to assist.