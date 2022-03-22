Georgia meth supplier, seller in Atlanta could face 20 years in prison, prosecutors say

Both could face up to 20 years in prison with a maximum $100,000 fine.

MACON, N.C. — Two people recently pleaded guilty to their roles in supplying and distributing methamphetamine (meth) in metro Atlanta, a release from the US Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia said. Prosecutors said the two were caught exchanging more than a pound of meth.

A 27-year-old from Duluth pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth on Monday, said the release; and a 26-year-old from Cartersville entered a guilty plea for aiding and abetting the distribution of the drug on March 15.

Both could face the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, with three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $100,000, prosecutors said.

According to the release, a confidential informant told officials that the person from Cartersville was selling 'large' amounts of meth. After many texts and calls, the release said he agreed to meet the informant to sell him about 500 grams of meth, which is a little more than a pound of the drug.

The person from Cartersville met up with the informant at a gas station on April 28, where agents saw the car driven by the person from Duluth drive into the filler station, prosecutors said.

The driver, from Duluth, came up to the informant and showed him a clear bag containing a half kilogram of meth, the release reads. Investigators said that's when they made the bust.

Sentencing for the two is set for June 7.

