Police have not made an arrest in the case.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy in Decatur is in critical condition after being shot in the head outside of a skating rink over the weekend, according to the child's family.

DeKalb County Police were called to Golden Glide Skating Rink on Wesley Chapel Road late Saturday night after shots were fired.

“My grandson is fighting for his life now he’s in critical condition and this shouldn’t happen to no family,” said Stephanie Johnson.

She said she was devastated when she learned her grandson was hurt during an outing. His family told 11Alive's Tracey Amick Peer that his father was in the parking lot on the phone waiting to pick up Demari when the shots were fired.

“We didn't know if he was dead or alive he just went to the skating rink to have fun,” Johnson said.

According to DeKalb County Police, a fight inside the rink spilled outside into the parking lot.

Johnson’s family showed 11Alive cell phone video that was posted on social media. They say they can see Demari in white pants and a dark hoodie running with a group of other people across the parking lot. Seconds later, shots are fired.

The grandmother said there was security at the rink-- she just wishes they would've stepped in.

"If there was confrontation on the inside why didn’t security call the parents then?" Johnson said.

Now Demari's family is praying he recovers and that the shooter will be brought to justice.

"Please come forward, my grandson did not deserve this. Demari did not deserve this at all," Johnson said.