MACON, Ga. — With the help of SWAT, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Sheriff Response Team arrested a dozen people in a gambling bust.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, a warrant was served around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night at a Tax Bar Service at 6440 Houston Road.

Inside, investigators found cash, cellphones, a “large amount” of poker chips and a poker table.

Sgt. Linda Howard with the sheriff's office says there was a "casino-type" operation set up in the back of the tax office.

12 people were arrested on gambling charges:

39-year-old Latricia Hunter is charged with commercial gambling and probation violation. Her bond is set at $3,50 and she has not posted bond.

53-year-old Anthony Little is charged with commercial gambling. Little’s bond was set at $2,950 and he has posted it.

30-year-old Ardontae Taylor is charged with commercial gambling. His bond was set at $2,950. He has posted bond.

30-year-old Kenneth Jackson is charged with commercial gambling. His bond was set at $2,950. He has posted bond.

40-year-old Dominique Morris is charged with commercial gambling. His bond was set at $2,950. He has posted bond.

29-year-old Sammie Cosby III is charged with commercial gambling. His bond was set at $2,950, he has posted bond

36-year-old Michael Smart is charged with commercial gambling. His bond was set at $2,950. He has posted bond.

46-year-old Billy Meyaski Poole is charged with commercial gambling and tampering with evidence. According to the release, Poole flushed powder cocaine down the toilet. His bond was set at $5,900 and he has posted bond.

38-year-old Hector Riley is charged with cocaine possession, commercial gambling and possession of a gun during the commission of a crime. The release says Riley had powder and crack cocaine inside his car, which was parked outside the suite. Riley also had a gun while participating in illegal gambling. He has no bond.

30-year-old Julius Adams is charged with possession of a gun during the commission of a crime and commercial gambling. His bond was set at $8,650 and he has posted it. The release says Adams was had a gun while illegal gambling.

32-year-old Jason Campbell is charged with marijuana possession and commercial gambling. His bond was set at $4,250. He has posted bond.

39-year-old Jamel Smith had two outstanding warrants from Bibb County for theft by deception and theft by receiving. The warrants were served, and Smith was taken to the Bibb County Jail. His bond was set at $4,250. He has posted bond.

