MADISON COUNTY, Ga. -- Deputies removed 3,500 pot plants and 250 pounds of finished product from an abandoned chicken farm in Royston, Georgia according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

They said the estimated street value of the “large-scale” marijuana grow was about $12 million. Madison County deputies were asked to meet Hart EMC at the farm earlier in the month, leading them to get a search warrant for the property.

No one was inside the chicken farm when officers searched it, but they said arrests are pending and the investigation is still open.

PHOTOS | 3,500 pot plants found by Madison Co. Sheriffs

