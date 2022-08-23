12 people charged in Milledgeville drug ring

Federal agents also seized guns from the suspects when they carried out search warrants this year and last year.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A dozen people face possible life in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in Milledgeville.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Macon, a grand jury indicted the group this month. Two are from Atlanta and 10 from Milledgeville. They are accused of dealing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

The suspects arrested are as follows:

Lagary Williams aka Frog, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Brandon Ector aka Big, of Atlanta, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Damon Hayes aka D-5, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, four counts of distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Quintavious Horton aka Bloody Bae, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Earnest Hamilton, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Antonio Mason, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Travarious Davis aka D Red, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Alonzo Vasser aka Tie, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Derrick Ingram, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Kimdra Wilkerson, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Johnnie Halligan, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; and,

Billy Harper, of Milledgeville, is charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Three of the men have previous convictions on drug charges in Baldwin County.

All 12 are charged with drug distribution and several also face gun charges.