CONYERS, Ga. — Rockdale County Sheriff's Deputies said a 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting at an elementary school in Conyers Friday evening.

According to a release, deputies responded to a call from Peeks Chapel Elementary School on Avalon Parkway at about 6:35 p.m. and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital. His condition is not presently known.

Deputies said a boy was taken into custody and has been charged in connection with the shooting.

According to the release, the incident remains under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES |

Atlanta Public Schools adds security measures at Lakewood and Grady High School

Atlanta officer opens fire after nearly being hit by escaping suspect

MARTA Police issue alert for suspect in alleged assault onboard train

Illinois State Police trooper Nick Hopkins dies after being shot in East St. Louis; 3 in custody