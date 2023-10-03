Sheriff: 12-year-old shot in east Macon Monday afternoon. Here's what we know

The sheriff's office believes the shooting happened near Cochran Avenue and Bowman Avenue Monday afternoon. The 12-year-old boy is expected to survive.

MACON, Ga. — A 12-year-old was shot on Monday, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office believes it might have happened near Bowman Street and Cochran Avenue in East Macon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Bibb County deputies responded to a medical facility at around 2 p.m. Monday where the 12-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He is expected to survive and is currently listed in stable condition, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said. He was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

The shooting is currently being investigated.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

