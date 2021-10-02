12-year-old boy shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police say

The boy was reported missing on Tuesday night. He was located deceased by family on Wednesday.

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police confirm.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said they responded at around 1:48 p.m. on Wednesday and located the boy "unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds" behind a home in a creek bed off Shirley Street SW in the Cascade Road neighborhood.

APD Maj. D'Andrea Price said the boy was reported missing at 8:45 p.m. last night. Family went out canvasing the area today and located the boy deceased.

"He was not alert, not conscious or breathing and was confirmed deceased by Grady EMS," APD Officer Anthony Grant said.

Grant added: "Homicide Investigators will be responding to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident."

11Alive SkyTracker showed investigators focusing on a wooded area behind a home in the cul-de-sac.

Kristienne Legette, who lives near the home, told 11Alive's Jon Shirek that she heard two rounds of multiple gunshots from that area last night. She told him that she kept her children safe and inside the home, looked out the window and didn't see anything.

Legette said she isn't sure if anyone lives at the home where police found the boy and said she also doesn't know of any 12-year-olds in the area.

