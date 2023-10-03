13 arrested on RICO charges, 40 pounds of marijuana recovered as part of 'Operation Green Machine' in Houston County

During the searches, they seized around 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana, multiple firearms, digital scales, and more than $125,000.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people were arrested and around 40 pounds of marijuana was seized in Houston County as part of “Operation Green Machine”, according to Houston County DA William Kendall.

Arrests were made in Houston and Bibb Counties as well as others in Central Georgia after a months-long investigation into an organized drug trafficking ring.

Law enforcement had multiple search warrants were issued for residences involved in the drug trafficking rings. During the searches, they seized around 40 pounds of high-grade marijuana, multiple firearms, digital scales, and more than $125,000.

“While the investigation is still underway, Narcotic Investigators believe that they have already dealt a large blow to the Jordan Gaines drug organization and marijuana trafficking industry in Houston County and Middle Georgia,” Kendall said in a release. “All charges are being referred to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”

The following individuals were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit marijuana trafficking and a violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) act.