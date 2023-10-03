Sheriff: 13-year-old arrested for allegedly murdering a man in a Washington County home

TENNILLE, Ga. — A 13-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing a 40-year-old man in a Washington County home, Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran tells 13WMAZ.
According to the sheriff, on March 25, deputies were called to a home just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of South Washington Crossing in Tennile where a woman was giving 40-year-old Charvis Lawrence first aid.
Lawrence was suffering from a gunshot wound, and he would eventually die from his injuries.
The 13-year-old was arrested after a Washington County Grand Jury indicted the teen on a number of charges.
The teen was charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony voluntary manslaughter, felony theft by receiving, stolen property and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
