PERRY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol arrested a 14-year-old girl after officials allege she stole a Coon Rapids police vehicle and led officers on a chase that exceeded 110 mph Sunday afternoon.

Troopers and area sheriff’s deputies and police finally brought the chase to an end on Iowa Highway 141 near Perry, Iowa – more than 30 miles from where the squad car was taken.

The chase began in Coon Rapids at about 3:30 p.m., said Sgt. Alex Dinkla, patrol spokesman.

The teen faces charges of first-degree theft, theft of firearms, eluding and other traffic violations.

No one was injured in the chase, but both the stolen Coon Rapids vehicle and a Perry police vehicle were damaged.