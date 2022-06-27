15-month-old Georgia girl dies from fentanyl, opioid exposure, police say

They said the child was exposed to fentanyl, opiates and benzodiazepine in Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police are investigating after a 15-month-old girl died after being exposed to fentanyl, opiates and benzodiazepine, they said.

On Saturday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department received a call from Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta saying they were treating a child who had tested positive for exposure to drugs.

Police later learned that the baby girl died.

According to a police report obtained by 11Alive, an adult told police the girl was "being cared for at the time of the incident by a babysitter." The report stated the babysitter was 65 years old.

11Alive is not naming the child, babysitter or the adult with the child at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Cook at 762-400-7103 or via email at jason.cook@accgov.com.

