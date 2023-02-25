Police: 15-year-old boy, man arrested after allegedly shooting 9 kids at gas station in Columbus, Ga.

This all happened the night of Feb. 17 around 10:11 p.m. Columbus Police said they were called to a Shell Gas Station on Warm Springs Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a live press conference after the shooting on Feb. 18.

A 15-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man were arrested Saturday one week after a shooting at a Columbus, Ga., gas station left nine children injured, according to police.

The 35-year-old man was charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, while the teen was charged with one count of aggravated assault and was identified by police as "validated gang member."

Police said that after a week's worth of interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, they were able to establish probable cause to secure arrest warrants for both suspects.

This all happened the night of Feb. 17 around 10:11 p.m. Columbus Police said they were called to a Shell Gas Station on Warm Springs Road.

The ages of the victims included:

One 5-year-old

One 12-year-old

Three 13-year-olds

One 14-year-old

Two 15-year-olds

One 17-year-old

All of the victims are boys, except for two of the 13-year-olds, and all have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

He also noted the 5-year-old victim was not part of the group but rather a bystander at the gas station with family.

The 35-year-old was booked into the Muscogee County Jail while the 15-year-old was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.