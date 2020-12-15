12-year-old boy finds pistol, accidentally shoots himself in SW Atlanta

It happened inside a home on Rutgers Drive late at night.

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old boy accidentally shot himself on Monday night, Atlanta police said.

It happened inside a home on Rutgers Drive shortly before midnight.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy and his 14-year-old brother found a pistol on Sunday. The two boys were playing with the gun and accidentally fired it -- injuring the 12-year-old.

The boy is stable, authorities said but did not provide information on his condition.