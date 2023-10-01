15-year-old boy shot and killed in south Macon identified

He was found in a field in the 4100 block of Pinson Street.

MACON, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in south Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said the boy was found in a field in the 4100 block of Pinson Street, located near Houston Avenue and Rocky Creek Road. He was found just before noon on Tuesday.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley identified the boy as 15-year-old Ashton Roberts.

Investigators discovered he had several gunshot wounds.

The body will be taken to the GBI Crime lab, so that an autopsy can be performed.