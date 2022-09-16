16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon

16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was pronounced dead Friday night by Coroner Luann Stone.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died.

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting.

He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead Friday night by Coroner Luann Stone.

The events leading up to the incident are still under investigation.

No one else was injured.