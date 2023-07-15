Teen arrested after 16-year-old was shot and killed on the job in DeKalb County: Deputies

The 16-year-old was employed at IHOP and was working at the time of the shooting, DeKalb County Police said.

A teen was arrested after a 16-year-old boy working at an IHOP in DeKalb County was shot in the head and killed while on the job, deputies said on Saturday.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said a 16-year-old turned themself in on Thursday and was arrested on felony murder charges. The office said he is now in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

The shooting happened on July 15, and initially, DeKalb Police were taking on the case. Officers responded to the IHOP at 3020 Panola Road in Lithonia around 11:45 a.m. regarding the shooting.

They found the teen lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said that the victim and suspect knew each other and were involved in an argument before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the boy in the head.

The 16-year-old was employed at IHOP and was working at the time of the shooting, DeKalb County Police said.

An employee was working at the time of the shooting and captured the police presence in the parking lot:

Neither police nor the sheriff's office has released the names of the victim or suspect. An employee who works at that restaurant location said that IHOP was closed until the Monday following the shooting.