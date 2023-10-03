16-year-old shot near Napier Avenue in Macon

The shooting happened just before noon.

MACON, Ga. — A teen was shot just before noon near Napier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Thomas Place. The victim, a 16-year-old man, ran to Edna Place where he was treated by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

No one else was injured in the shooting. The shooting is still under investigation.