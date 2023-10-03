16-year-old shot near Napier Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A teen was shot just before noon near Napier Avenue in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Thomas Place. The victim, a 16-year-old man, ran to Edna Place where he was treated by paramedics before being taken to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
No one else was injured in the shooting. The shooting is still under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.