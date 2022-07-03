Joshua Adetunji was a 9th grader at Creekside High School.

ATLANTA — The Creekside High School community is mourning the loss of one of its students. Joshua Adetunji, 16, was killed during a triple shooting near the Atlanta Fair over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to three different crime scenes near Pryor and Bass Streets, not far from the Atlanta Fair, just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Atlanta Police homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said an "escalated dispute" led up to the shooting.

A 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were also hurt during the shooting. APD previously said they sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Classmates and friends remember Joshua as a loving, caring and funny person. They said when they heard what happened, they didn't believe it was real.

"At first, I thought, you know, they were just joking around. Because it just, it was just unexpected... like came out of nowhere," one of his friends and classmates said.

Liberty Baptist Church Associate Pastor Randy Wood baptized Joshua in September of 2019. He said the teen was an energetic, engaging young man who was respectful at church. Wood added that Joshua was one of six siblings. He spoke to Joshua's mother and his family is "absolutely devastated."

"They're completely in distress. They're overwhelmed. The sorrow and grief is overwhelming to them," he said.

Wood added that people need to hear about the "senseless taking of life" because the "madness needs to stop."

"Joshua was a young man, his entire life ahead of him. And his life tragically has been cut short, and his dreams and goals will not come to fruition. And it was for no reason other than just a thoughtless, aggressive act of evil."

Monday evening, Creekside High's principal also sent a letter to students and parents following Joshua's death.

"There are times when it is necessary to communicate news that is painful for all of us. During those times, we must be prepared to support each other and our students. It saddens me to announce the death of Joshua Adetunji who was in the 9th grade here at Creekside High School," the letter read in part. "When events such as this happen, youth react in different ways. You may see your child feeling sad, upset, angry, shocked, or numb. For some students, a death of someone they know may remind them of some other loss in their lives. For others, this may be their first encounter with death."

The school said it is offering support for students during this tragic time. Students can talk to a CARE team member in the media center. They can also text "Help" to 1-844-201-9946. Additionally, Creekside High has a mental health partner available to talk.

"Thank you for supporting our students during this difficult time. We ask that you keep the family of Joshua Adetunji in your thoughts along with the Creekside family," the letter said.