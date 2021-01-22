PERRY, Ga. — Perry police are investigating after a teen was shot at 1353 Sam Nunn Parkway Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, officers got the call around 3:30 p.m. about a person shot. Once they made it to the scene, they found a 17-year-old teenager who had been shot in the groin area. The release says the shooter ran off into a neighborhood located on W.F. Ragin Drive. Officers found and arrested 18-year-old Jarkevion Raines. Raines was taken to the Houston County Detention Center where he is charged with Aggravated Assault.
If you have any information on this case, you can call Detective Constance Paige at (478) 338-0334 or (478) 988-2849.