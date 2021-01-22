According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, officers got the call around 3:30 p.m. about a person shot. Once they made it to the scene, they found a 17-year-old teenager who had been shot in the groin area. The release says the shooter ran off into a neighborhood located on W.F. Ragin Drive. Officers found and arrested 18-year-old Jarkevion Raines. Raines was taken to the Houston County Detention Center where he is charged with Aggravated Assault.