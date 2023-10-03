18-year-old in stable condition after being shot in Macon Chevron parking lot

His injury is non-life-threatening and he is listed in stable condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in the parking lot of the Chevron located at 1904 Shurling Drive Tuesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, an 18-year-old was shot once while he was sitting in his car.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This case is still under investigation.