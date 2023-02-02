18-year-old shot and killed in Baldwin County home invasion

The teen's family was home at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A teen was shot and killed in a Baldwin County home invasion on Thursday morning, according to the GBI.

One juvenile is in custody and another is wanted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Syee Devon Havior.

The GBI said around 12:40 a.m. multiple people traveled to Havior's home on Black Springs Road.

At least one person entered the home and began shooting. Havior was shot multiple times.

The teen's family was at home at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured, according to Major Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

More arrest warrants for the shooting are expected, according to the GBI.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office at (478)-445-4891 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at (478)-445-4173.