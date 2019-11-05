It's been almost two years since authorities arrested two teens for allegedly planning an attack against their own school.

Alfred Dupree III and Victoria "Gabi" McCurley were 17 when they were arrested and named as suspects in the case.

In October 2017, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was made aware of possible threats against Etowah High School.

Investigators said they discovered evidence including what they called a homemade incendiary device and a personal journal that allegedly detailed Dupree and McCurley's plans along with a list of intended victims.

Left to Right: Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley

Provided by law enforcement

According to the 2017 grand jury indictment, Dupree compiled what authorities called a "kill list" of potential victims that included five students and one instructor at the school. The indictment also alleged the suspects had created a map of the high school building as a part of their plan.

Shannon Wallace, the district attorney of the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit said on Friday that the two entered non-negotiated pleas in front of a judge.

At the time of the arrest, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds described the plot to attack the school as being similar to the deadly Columbine High School massacre in Colorado in 1999, which killed 15 people and left 24 hurt.

Wallace said the defendants entered a plea for six counts of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, and unlawful possession of a destructive device.

They face up to 90 years in prison.

