MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are looking for two armed men that robbed a Macon car wash on Friday night.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the armed robbery happened at the Goo Goo Car Wash on Mercer University Drive around 8:30 p.m.

It was reported that an employee was closing out the outside cash machine acceptor, a machine that holds money collected by customers, and set it on the ground.

That's when two armed men approached the employee and demanded money.

The release says one of the men grabbed the acceptor, which was holding an undisclosed amount of cash. Then, both of them ran away.

No one was injured.

One of the men is described as wearing all black and a dark colored bandana.

The second man was also wearing black, a white shirt under a dark hoodie, an orange facial covering, and a dark colored backpack.

According to the release, both men were carrying a gun.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

