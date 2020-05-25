DUBLIN, Ga. — Two people were arrested Monday after Dublin police found a man dead.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman said around 11:44 a.m., dispatch got a phone call about a person shot at 206 Troup Street.

That's off U.S. Highway 441 South.

When officers got to the scene, they found 30-year-old Quinton Gipson dead.

An argument over rent escalated into Gipson getting killed, according to Chatman.

Chatman said Royal Patterson was arrested for his murder, and 68-year-old Jack Guyton was also arrested for being a party to the crime.

He wouldn’t release any more information, because of the open investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

