2 arrested, charged in Sandersville drug raid

Law enforcement in Washington County raided two Sandersville homes Tuesday morning following a several months-long investigation into illegal drug sales.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people in Sandersville have been arrested after a drug raid at two Washington County houses.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and GDC K-9 units raided two Sandersville homes Tuesday morning following a several months-long investigation into illegal drug sales.

These raids resulted in two arrests and cocaine seized. 

A 66-year-old woman was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Sale of Cocaine and 1 count of Cocaine with the intent to distribute.

A man, 49, was also arrested and charged with 2 counts of Trafficking in Cocaine.

