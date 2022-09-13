2 arrested, charged in Sandersville drug raid

Law enforcement in Washington County raided two Sandersville homes Tuesday morning following a several months-long investigation into illegal drug sales.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Two people in Sandersville have been arrested after a drug raid at two Washington County houses.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force and GDC K-9 units raided two Sandersville homes Tuesday morning following a several months-long investigation into illegal drug sales.

These raids resulted in two arrests and cocaine seized.

A 66-year-old woman was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Sale of Cocaine and 1 count of Cocaine with the intent to distribute.