2 arrested, charged with murder in death of man shot outside vacant Macon duplex

Deputies arrested Kentarious Vaquez Bush, 28, and Justin Jarrod Johnson, 26, in the shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Abram

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from previous coverage of the shooting.

Bibb deputies have arrested two people in the shooting that left a man dead on January 13.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened outside of a vacant duplex located in the 2800-block of Elpis Street.

The shooting was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 3 a.m. Jan. 13.

37-year-old Christopher Abram was found dead outside of the duplex.

Thursday, deputies arrested 28-year-old Kentarious Vaquez Bush and 26-year-old Justin Jarrod Johnson.

Both Bush and Johnson were taken to the Bibb County jail where they are charged with Murder and Probation Violation (Felony).

They are being held without bond.