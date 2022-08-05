x
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say

A 17-year-old and a 23-year-old are now accused of murder.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen.

Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a 31-year-old man in May.

Officers were called to a Chevron off Redan Road on May 31 where they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators said the following day they identified and arrested a suspect in the man's shooting death. 

On Friday, police clarified that 17-year-old Brandon Joseph was the one taken into custody following the shooting -- adding that Stafford is a second suspect.

Police have not identified the victim or released a motive behind the shooting.

