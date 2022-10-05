Agents find fentanyl, ecstasy, black tar heroin and more during White County drug bust

The investigation uncovered over seven types of drugs, and agents arrested two men.

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested, and several different types of drugs were found in what officials call the "largest fentanyl seizure in White County made during a drug investigation," according to Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, and on Sept. 25, agents seized:

Over 168 grams of fentanyl

500 grams of methamphetamine

60 grams of cocaine

14 grams of ecstasy

103 grams of Alprazolam, which is a benzodiazepine drug like Xanax

Black tar heroin, no amount specified

Crack cocaine, no amount specified

Marijuana, no amount specified

Investigators said they also recovered a car that cost over $10,000. They estimate the street cost of all the drugs to be around $73,000.

A 39-year-old from Canton was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute for each drug found, according to the official report. They arrested a second man, who is 49 years old from Dawsonville, for trafficking methamphetamine.