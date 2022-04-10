Henry County authorities say home invasion, carjacking, police chase end with 2 in custody

It all started at a home in the Locust Grove area.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after they attacked someone inside a Henry County home, stole the victim's car, led officers on a chase and then tried to run from authorities, police said.

Henry County Police were called to a home around 1:45 p.m. in the Locust Grove area Tuesday. Once they got there, police said one of the victims was shot by the suspects. They weren't badly hurt and were taken to the hospital.

However, the suspects ran from the home, allegedly stealing the victim's vehicle to get away. Police said this prompted a law enforcement pursuit.

While pursuing the suspects, the individuals got out of the vehicle and ran off causing a nearby school to go on a temporary lockdown.

"A short time later, both suspects were apprehended and taken into custody," police said.