2 ATM machines stolen minutes apart in Atlanta after thieves drive vehicle into building: APD

Atlanta Police received the two burglary calls just 14 minutes apart.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after thieves damaged multiple buildings en route to stealing two separate ATMs just minutes apart early Saturday morning in Atlanta.

Officers responded to the Mulu Mart at 1265 Lee St. SW at 3:34 a.m. to a call of a business burglary. When they got there, they noticed substantial damage to the side of the building, appearing that the suspects had driven their car into the building to get in where they stole the ATM machine.

Just 14 minutes later at 3:48 a.m., Atlanta Police officers responded to the Conley Food Mart at 807 Conley Rd. SE to a call of yet another business burglary. When officers got to this location, they noticed the front door was damaged along with the inside of the food mart as well.

The ATM machine was also missing from the business, as well as "an unknown number of cigarette packages," police said.

The two locations are just 13 minutes apart, according to Google Maps.

It's unclear if the same suspects burglarized each respective business, but the thieves were able to drive away from the businesses prior to Atlanta Police's arrival, according to officers.