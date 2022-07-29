2 arrest warrants issued in alleged child abuse case at Clarkston day care, police say

A video shows adults punching and slapping the child at Clarkston First Baptist Daycare, according to the police department.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clarkston issued two warrants concerning a child abuse case reported at day care earlier this month.

The two are wanted for cruelty against children in the first degree, Clarkston Police said. Officers did not say if the two had turned themselves in or not yet.

It happened on July 13 at Clarkston First Baptist Daycare on 4007 Church Street, police said. Around 11:45 a.m., the department was called to the day care concerning child abuse.

11Alive received a video from parents who wanted others to view it as a warning. It appears to show a 3-year-old boy being handled roughly at the facility.

Their police report describes two adults also punching and slapping the boy over the two hours. The family's lawyer said that was not the only video.

"There's a second video showing another worker abusing the child as well. So there are two separate incidents.," the family's attorney Jackie Patterson said.