2 men found dead, one in a shed after domestic dispute, Cobb police said

Police have not released the relation of the two men, and said the case is still ongoing.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died after a domestic dispute at the Westbrook Mobile Home Park in Cobb County on Sunday, according to the police department.

According to Cobb County Police, at 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to 3345 Austell Road regarding a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old Raul Medina shot multiple times in the area of 1185 Lanier Drive. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Police said while they were investigating, they received another call about an armed person in a nearby neighborhood. Investigators with Cobb County's SWAT team said they went to 1185 Lanier Drive, where they heard a shot fired from the wooded area behind the home.

After searching the area, they found a suspect dead in a shed behind the home. Investigators identified the man as 25-year-old Francisco Renovato.

"He appeared to have shot himself with a handgun. The original victim had been transported to Cobb Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Cobb Police said.

Police believe the shooting happened due to a domestic dispute.