BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Two Georgia men are facing multiple felony charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, after fleeing from deputies last Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

At about midnight on Aug. 29, Derrick Alce, 45, and Laquintin Geddis, 26, of Brunswick ran from Deputy Thames after he stopped them for traveling in a vehicle with faulty equipment, the post says. Both suspects ran from the vehicle as deputies chased them just south of Interstate 10 on State Road 121.

At one point, according to the post, Alce removed a pistol from his waistband and pointed it in the direction of Deputy Thames before running off into the dark. Additional law enforcement crews were called to scene, and with the help of K-9 Audie, Alce was located inside a closet at a Travelodge and taken into custody.

"While being taken into custody, Alce apparently thought that it was a good time to make his boxing career debut, and chose K9 “Audie” to be his first opponent," the post says. "As of this date, Alce’s record is 0-1, and he is no longer the proud owner of the handgun that was found beside him in that closet."

About an hour later, Geddis, who was also hiding inside the Travelodge, walked into the lobby and was quickly arrested by deputies, the post says.

Baker County Sheriff's Office

Deputies located two pistols and approximately five ounces of “bath salts” from the suspects during this incident, and each have been charged with numerous felonies, including:

Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Deadly Weapon

Resisting an Officer with and without Violence;

Battery on a Police Canine

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Armed Burglary

Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Tampering with Evidence

Trafficking of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Baker County Sheriff's Office