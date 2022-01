The two men were taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two people were shot near Adams Avenue and Aline Street Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 10 p.m.

The two men were taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Investigators still on scene here on Adams Avenue. Two men are listed in critical after a shooting around 10 pm pic.twitter.com/txGIB4oSzY — Ashlyn Webb (@ashlyntwebb) January 4, 2022

This case is still under investigation.