2 men arrested in Monroe County for trafficking meth

Both the driver and passenger were arrested after a search turned up about 11 pounds of methamphetamine.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Monroe County Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m., a deputy stopped a car for a traffic violation. The deputy noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car, to which the driver and passenger both admitted to smoking earlier in the day.

The car was searched, and the deputy found about 11 pounds of methamphetamine.