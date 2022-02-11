2 men found guilty of murder in Halloween 2017 shootings

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury found two men guilty on all counts Friday for a 2017 murder.
According to a Facebook post on the Macon Judicial Circuit's page, on October 31, 2017, Trayvion Burney and Anterrio Stinson were responsible for shooting and killing one victim and for assaulting another with a firearm.
Friday, Burney was found guilty of Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Stinson was found guilty of Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer.
In the post, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Reynolds Howard released a statement, "The Bibb County District Attorney’s Office thanks the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation of this case and for the diligent work of the trial team in bringing justice for the surviving victim and all the families associated with this horrific event."