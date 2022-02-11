2 men found guilty of murder in Halloween 2017 shootings

On October 31, 2017, Trayvion Burney and Anterrio Stinson were responsible for shooting and killing one victim and for assaulting another with a firearm.

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury found two men guilty on all counts Friday for a 2017 murder.

According to a Facebook post on the Macon Judicial Circuit's page, on October 31, 2017, Trayvion Burney and Anterrio Stinson were responsible for shooting and killing one victim and for assaulting another with a firearm.

Friday, Burney was found guilty of Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Stinson was found guilty of Murder, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer.