MACON, Ga. — One person is dead and two men are in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning on Cherry Street.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, they were shot near Cherry Street in downtown Macon.

Jones says one person died at the scene. Another man was shot in the head, and the third in the chest.

The two men were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where they are in critical condition.

Traffic is blocked in the area.