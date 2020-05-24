MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after two men were shot near a party early Sunday morning.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened on the 800 block of Patton Avenue near Carnation Street around 12:45 a.m. That's near Anthony Road.

According to the release, witnesses said a party was happening at 811 Patton Avenue when a fight broke out. Two party-goers were reported to have been shot.

The sheriff's office said 21-year-old Tyler Stallings of Macon was shot in the leg, and 20-year-old Keyonte Chapman, also from Macon, was shot in the hip area.

Both were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health by ambulance, the release said. Stallings is in stable condition, and Chapman is in critical, but stable condition.

The sheriff's office said investigators are trying to find out what led up to the shooting and are working on identifying potential suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

