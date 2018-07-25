SAN ANTONIO-- Two more arrests have been made in an alleged abduction and sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy that has rocked the community.

The child was reportedly kidnapped from a San Antonio park, then allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by a man and a woman before they attempted to sell him in exchange for drugs, according to an arrest affidavit from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The woman was identified in arrest paperwork last week as 35-year-old Laura Garcia.

According to affidavit paperwork obtained by KENS 5 Tuesday, police believe another man and woman helped to carry out the abduction and assault. Those individuals have been identified as 38-year-old Larry Gallegos and 33-year-old Frances Gallegos.

Both Garcia and Larry Gallegos have been charged with aggravated kidnapping. Frances Gallegos has been charged with kidnapping.

The boy, whom officials did not identify due to his age, said in the affidavit that the incident happened February 22 to the 23. He said he was playing with a friend in the park when Garcia and Gallegos reportedly approached him, pretended to be his parents and dragged him away while saying he needed to go home.

The friend said he did not report the incident because he believed that the adults were, in fact, the boy's parent. Officials did not identify the location of the park in the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Garcia and Gallegos took the boy to an apartment nearby and held him down on a bed, where the man threatened to hold a knife to his throat if he didn't stop fighting back. The boy then believes he was injected with a drug that made him lose consciousness.

When he woke up, he said a lot of time had passed because the sun had been out, but it now was very dark. He also said that "he was very sore in between his legs." At this time, he said he heard the man talking on the phone with someone who sold drugs. He was trying to sell the boy for more drugs, the boy said.

He also said he believed that the attack on him may have been recorded on video because he saw other adults in the apartment holding their phones in the air.

The child also identified Frances Gallegos to investigators. According to the affidavit, while Frances Gallegos did not abduct the boy from the park, she was present in the apartment during his assault. The boy told investigators she slapped him multiple times throughout the event and punched him in the back with a "butterfly ring on."

It is not clear how the boy managed to escape the apartment. Further details were not immediately available.

