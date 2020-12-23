2 more arrests made in shooting that left 1 teen dead, 1 teen injured

Investigators are still looking for two more people

MACON, Ga. — Two more people are charged in the shooting that left 1 Macon teen dead and another injured.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says investigators had warrants issued for the arrests of 17-year-old Keymarion Javontae Manor and 15-year-old Naylan Jon’Tez Woodford, in connection to the case.

Investigators and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Manor and Woodford at the Green Meadows Apartment Complex on Wednesday.

Investigators interviewed Manor was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. Woodford was taken to the Macon RYDC.

They are both charged with murder and aggravated assault and are being held without bond.

Investigators are still looking for two people who are wanted in connection to this homicide investigation, 19-year old Christopher Bonner and 21-year-old Malik Bonner.

They are not related.

Bibb deputies arrested 15-year-old Micah Franklin and 17-year-old Jaquandre Burden in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

Deputies identified Franklin, who was taken to the sheriff's office by his aunt, as a suspect.

After interviewing him, deputies arrested Franklin and charged him with murder and aggravated assault. Franklin was then taken to the Macon RYDC, where he is being held without bond.

Burden was also charged after he was interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb County Jail where he is charged with murder and aggravated Assault. He is being held without bond.