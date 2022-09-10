2 people, ages 14 and 40, in stable condition after shooting in Macon

Just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Dublin and Forsyth avenues Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a 40-year-old man and a 14-year-old were shot during a fight that happened near the intersection.

The teen was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.

The 40-year-old was taken to Piedmont Macon Medical Center by personal car, and the taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.

This case is still under investigation.