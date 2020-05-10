One Pine Bluff police officer dead, another injured after shooting

Pine Bluff police say one of the officers was "murdered" and another was seriously injured during a shooting.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, two Pine Bluff police officers have been shot on Blake Street Monday afternoon.

Police say one of the officers has died due to the injuries sustained from the shooting.

According to police, officers were met with gunfire when they arrived at the Econo Lodge motel around 12:05 p.m.

Officers were at the scene due to an "on-going criminal investigation."

The officer who died was identified as 35-year-old Kevin Collins, a 5-year veteran with the PBPD, who worked in the violent crimes.

Watch the press conference here:

The other officer, 42-year-old Lieutenant Ralph Isaac, was injured in the shooting as well, but it is not life threatening.

Two people who are believed to be involved in the shooting were wounded and were later released to state police custody for questioning.