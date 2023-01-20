2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation

A news release says the two men ran a drug network responsible for trafficking more than 16 kilos of meth in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine.

This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation into armed drug trafficking in Middle Georgia.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office - Middle District of Georgia, Matthew Kay, 35, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to 235 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release to run consecutively to three sentences he is currently serving in Houston County. Kay pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Sept. 6. Kay is "a career offender" with two prior felony drug distribution convictions in state court.

Parsa Ervin, 45, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment that may be imposed in three separate cases in Houston County. Ervin pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 30. U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self, III handed down the sentences on Jan. 19.

“The Warner Robins Police Department is honored to have worked in conjunction with our federal partners through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force which resulted in the outcome of this case,” said Chief Wayne Fisher, Warner Robins Police Department. “It is through such local, state and federal partnerships that impacts such as these can be realized. It was with great work and effort from the men and women of this task force which resulted in these arrests that will have an immeasurable impact for the good of our shared communities.”

According to documents and other evidence, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and Warner Robins Police Department officers investigated co-defendant Ontarrio Veal’s, aka Torrie, 32, of Warner Robins, drug trafficking organization based out of Warner Robins from Jan. to June 2020. Law enforcement obtained court orders to intercept the phone calls and text messages from Veal’s and co-defendant Tamara Hall’s cell phones. Agents learned that Veal was a multi-kilogram methamphetamine dealer and surveilled Veal and various co-defendants conducting methamphetamine transactions and traveling to Atlanta to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine.

Veal was taken into custody on June 1 on a return trip from Atlanta in possession of three kilograms of methamphetamine and a Glock .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a 50-round drum magazine. Agents executed search warrants at various locations in Middle Georgia, seizing multiple firearms and ammunition, methamphetamine and more than $100,000 cash. The organization is responsible for distributing more than 16 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Veal pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Nov. 15 and faces a maximum term of 40 years in prison to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5,000,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 7, 2023.

Seven additional co-defendants have pleaded guilty and/or been sentenced as a result of this case:

Reginald Lowe, 41, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 30, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release on Dec. 6, 2022. Lowe’s federal sentence will run consecutive to a state sentence he is currently serving in Houston County, Georgia, for an aggravated assault conviction;

Milton Simmons aka Mann, 40, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 1, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 120 months on Jan. 10;

Donna Ussery, 31, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on April 19, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison on Oct. 4, 2022;

Marquell Gaines aka Paris, 38, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 19, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 48 months in prison on Oct. 11, 2022;

Tamara Hall, 39, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on April 19, 2022, and sentencing is scheduled for April 25;

Victor Mendoza, 34, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to drugs on Dec. 1, 2022, via a global plea agreement in the Southern District of Alabama and sentencing is scheduled for March 3; and

Eddie Linkhorn, 42, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Oct. 20, 2022, and sentencing is scheduled for March 7.